Ramaphosa to address the nation on Thursday night

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday night on developments in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows the president's meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the president's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

The president addressed the nation earlier this month, where he eased COVID-19 regulations and moved the country down to lockdown level 2 and with the number of COVID-19 infections dropping, there have been calls for the country to enter lockdown level one.

