Ramaphosa says discussions around making COVID jabs mandatory continue

The president is expected to place South Africa on lockdown level one as the country prepares to go to the polls on 1 November.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said discussions around mandatory vaccines continue, but the attitudes of trade union movements and some political parties towards the idea remained frosty.

He said trying to make the COVID-19 jab mandatory was an issue that the country must navigate carefully as it impacts the constitutional rights of people.

Ramaphosa, giving his own hint of a possible address to the nation, said the goal in the coming days was to get more people to take the COVID-vaccine.

"Organisations such as companies are saying in order for us to perform at pre-COVID levels in our company, we now will need to make it mandatory for people to be vaccinated. We are saying we understand that, however, we are saying in the typical South African way, let us engage, let us discuss".

