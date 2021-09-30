Ramaphosa announces SA to move to level 1; alcohol sales back to normal

This follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, Cabinet, the president said.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move to adjusted alert 1 on 1 October.

This follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, Cabinet, the president said.

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa moves SA to lockdown level 1

Under level 1, the curfew moves to between 12pm and 4am, meaning that non-essential facilities such as restaurants, bars and fitness centers must close at 11pm to allow staff to get home before the curfew kicks in.

The limit on the number of people at indoor gatherings has been raised from 250 to 750, while the maximum number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings had been raised from 500 to 2,000.

Alcohol sales for both on-site and off-site consumption are also permitted as per normal but no alcohol sales will be allowed after 11pm.

The number of people allowed at funerals has also been increased from 50 to 100 but after-funeral gatherings and night vigils are still not allowed.

The wearing of a mask is still mandatory, the president said.

