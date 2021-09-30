Protestors block roads around Kgosi Mampuru prison

It's not yet clear why people are protesting but eyewitnesses said demonstrators have blocked roads around the Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

JOHANNESBURG - There are reports of an early morning protest severely affecting traffic in the capital on Thursday.

It's not yet clear why people are protesting but eyewitnesses said demonstrators had blocked roads around the Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

"Getting out of Pretoria at the Kgosi Mampuru exit, there is a service delivery protest, so you can't get in and out of Pretoria using that route," said one eyewitness.

If you need to get around it, you should rather use Nelson Mandela Drive as an alternative.

