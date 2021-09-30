Mkhwebane closes cases on Ramaphosa, Gordhan, Maimane & others

The respondents were alleged to have failed to uphold the Constitution, breached the ethics code, engaged in maladministration and unduly benefited from business transactions.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has closed a number of investigation reports involving allegations of wrongdoing against President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Pravin Gordhan, Former Minister Tito Mboweni and Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, among others.

Mkhwebane released the findings of her investigations on Wednesday.

She has made public a number of investigations, which she said she had now finalised and closed due to a number of reasons including insufficient evidence.

"Some of the issues are pending before the courts or preliminary investigations have confirmed that some of these matters fell outside of our jurisdiction."

Mkhwebane investigated allegations that Gordhan interfered with the recruitment process of the Mango CEO and said she found the claims could not be corroborated.

She said she also probed claims that Ramaphosa failed to uphold the Constitution by not providing protection to whistleblower Thabiso Zulu, even though he had undertaken to do so.

Mkhwebane said following thorough analysis, it was unclear to her the allegations couldn't be substantiated as Zulu was provided with such protection and later requested to be removed for personal reasons.

