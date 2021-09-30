Phaahla: DoH officials fingered in Digital Vibes saga to be suspended

He said by end of business on Thursday, seven officials will be on suspension for their roles in the irregular communications contract.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said department officials implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal were being served with suspension letters.

He said by end of business on Thursday, seven officials will be on suspension for their roles in the irregular communications contract.

Phaahla was briefing the media on Thursday about the department’s steps following the release of the report.

Phaahla said the department must move with speed in dealing with the officials embroiled in the scandal.

He said the department had noted the serious allegations against a number of officials, notably that of Dr Anban Pillay, who was acting director general at the time the R150 million contract was awarded to the company.

“The number of suspended officials by the end of today, will be seven. As you are aware, the DG, Dr Buthelezi has already been put on suspension.”

Phaahla's dismissed allegations the department was sitting on the report before it was eventually released on Wednesday on the orders of the president.

“We only obtained the actual full report yesterday.”

Phaahla has apologised South Africans about the saga, saying nothing would be swept under the carpet.

