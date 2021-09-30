NW parolee arrested for killing girlfriend was sentenced for murdering partner

Police handcuffed the 44-year-old earlier this week after the lifeless body of Tshegofatso Mabebe was discovered on Monday, with multiple wounds to the head, in Taung.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West man who was out on parole after serving time for killing his girlfriend has been arrested again for allegedly murdering his new partner.

The police's Adele Myburgh on Thursday said that the suspect murdered Mabebe after accusing her of cheating.

“Christopher Koketso Melore appeared before the Taung Magistrates Court for the alleged murder of his girlfriend. He was remanded in custody for his next court appearance. At the time of his arrest, Melore was on parole after being sentenced for the murder of his then-girlfriend in December 2009.”

