Netball SA launches new junior netball championship

CAPE TOWN - Netball South Africa, in association with SA Schools Netball (SASN), have joined forces and collaborated with mobile network operator, Telkom, to officially launch a new netball championship in the country - the Telkom Junior Championship.

This tournament, which will take place from 2-7 October, will specifically focus on players from under-16 to under-19 level. According to a statement from Netball SA, this is an investment by the federation in younger netball talent in South Africa and will see players compete from all over the country. The teams participating would need to be affiliate members of SASN.

Netball South Africa president, Cecilia Molokwane, said in the statement: “This is one of the biggest milestones we have attained as a federation together with our associate member SA Schools Netball. Our vision of making netball fashionable and taking netball back to the people will be attainable when we start initiatives like these. Development is very crucial and I believe that we are headed in the right direction here.”

Molokwane went on: “As a former player and coach, I fully understand how important development is, I comprehend the value that it adds into one’s life. I am thrilled that as Netball South Africa, we have reached a point where we are able to host junior championships.”

Netball is one of the fastest-growing sports in South Africa and one of the most participated – the Spar Proteas, the national netball team, is currently ranked fifth in the world.

South Africa will also be hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

