Mohalaba’s resignation as COO in PP’s office raises questions

JOHANNESBURG - There are questions now over why a second chief operations officer has stepped down in the Office of the Public Protector.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that COO Charles Mohalaba tendered his resignation from the Chapter Nine Institution this week, giving only a 24-hours notice.

In 2019, Basani Baloyi also stepped down as COO.

With the Public Protector’s office making headlines for all the wrong reasons and Busisiwe Mkhwebane becoming the subject of scathing findings by the Constitutional Court, there are questions as to why the COO has stepped down.

The resignation of Mohalaba has raised speculation about the stability of one of the country’s most important institutions.

"Former Chief Operations Officer, Mr Charles Mohalaba, resigned this week. Public Protector has wished him well for the future and has also expressed gratitude for his invaluable contribution in the face of serve resource constraints," said spokesperson for the Public Protector Oupa Segalwe.

It’s understood that Mohalaba did not give a reason for his resignation but wanted to go immediately.

