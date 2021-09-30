Minister Lindiwe Zulu visits CT school to talk about rape, teen pregnancies

The purpose of the dialogue was to create awareness around these issues and to encourage open discussion and effective community supportive networks for adolescents.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has visited a Delft high school to talk to learners about rape, sexual violence and learner pregnancy.

The purpose of the dialogue was to create awareness around these issues and to encourage open discussion and effective community supportive networks for adolescents.

Delft is a gender-based violence hotspot and reported the most rapes in the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Ministers visit is part of an outreach programme to create awareness on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and advise on mitigation measures and psychosocial services offered by @The_DSD. pic.twitter.com/hSbIG9d0Hl Social Development (@The_DSD) September 30, 2021

Minister Zulu believes that learners at each and every school must have access to social workers.

During her visit to Rosendaal High School on Thursday, Zulu was told that the prevalence of teenage pregnancy at the school had dropped dramatically over the years.

"It's dropped because teachers constantly talk to boys and girls and they have social workers," Zulu said.

Principal Chrizelda Layman said that before her term started about nine years ago, the school was recording about 24 teenage pregnancies a year.

So far this year, at least four girls have fallen pregnant.

