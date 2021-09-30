Metrorail to continue working on vandalised Wellington, Kraaifontein line

Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said that only a single line was in operation between Muldersvlei and Dal Josafat.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail on Thursday said that work on the northern line would continue as it had been severely vandalised.

The rail operator said that railway infrastructure has been damaged between Kraaifontein and Wellington.

She added that a pilotman was appointed to take local control of the single line.

“TFR is experiencing the same vandalism and are running maintenance on their lines. It is affecting both passenger rail and trade operations.”

