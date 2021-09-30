Male body found in shallow grave in Mandalay

Earlier this week, officers found the man partially buried along the railway line with multiple stab wounds.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a murder case after a man was found in a shallow grave in Mandalay.

Earlier this week, officers found the man partially buried along the railway line with multiple stab wounds.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said that the man was declared dead on the scene.

"The motive for the attack is unknown, the suspects are still unknown and yet to be arrested. Lentegeur police are investigating a case of murder."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.