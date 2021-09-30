Makhura urges Gauteng residents due for second Pfizer jab to get them

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was speaking at a newly opened pop-up vaccination site in Khutsong on the West Rand on Thursday, where he revealed that over 1 million people had not yet returned for their second and final dose.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has called on those who had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Makhura was speaking at a newly opened pop-up vaccination site in Khutsong on the West Rand on Thursday, where he revealed that over 1 million people had not yet returned for their second and final dose.

The Health Department's Motalatale Modiba said that despite the lag for vaccine uptake in Sedibeng, the West Rand and Ekurhuleni, the province was confident that it would reach its target by December.

“We are taking the vaccines to where people are and we will ensure that no one is left behind. Those that have taken their first dose are reminded that within 42 days, they need to go back again for their second dose.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.