Madhi: Moving SA to level 1 the right move

JOHANNESBURG - With anticipation growing that the country could be moved to adjusted level 1 lockdown, vaccinology expert Professor Shabir Madhi said that there was little reason for higher restrictions in the country, especially for those who were vaccinated.

Madhi's comments came ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Thursday night.

The National Coronavirus Command Council and the president's coordinating council, as well as Cabinet, have held their meetings on the latest COVID-19 developments here at home.

Professor Madhi said that moving South Africa to level 1 would be the right move.

"Right now there's very little reason for any sort of restrictions in South Africa, except for indoor gatherings, especially targeted at people that er vaccinated. Those that remain unvaccinated are likely to be infected and when they are infected, they're more likely to transmit the virus."

