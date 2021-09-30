Mabuza indicates he's fit & healthy for second stint as ANC deputy president

There have been questions about the health of both the ANC and the country’s second-in-command following another stint in Russia for treatment of an undisclosed medical condition.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president, David Mabuza, has given the strongest indication yet that he might have the appetite to return as the party’s number two when it goes to its national elective conference next year.

Mabuza, who was out campaigning on behalf of the ANC in Mamelodi ahead of the local government elections said that he was fit and healthy enough to continue playing a leading role.

While for some, discussions on who the ANC’s top six should be are still premature, Mabuza’s name is one often left out as many in the party have claimed that he no longer had an appetite to lead.

Instead, members have thrown around names such as Gwede Mantashe and Paul Mashatile as his possible replacements.

But Mabuza, nicknamed 'the cat', threw a spanner in the works on Thursday afternoon.

"If they say I must run, I'll run again," Mabuza said.

However, he said that like in 2017, all this would depend on party members who decided then that it was time for him to serve as ANC deputy president.

Mabuza said that he would never impose himself on the party.

"If they say 'no, we've got another candidate', I'll accept it because the will of the majority must always be respected."

While the ANC’s current president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been reluctant to speak on this in public, it's widely understood that he will seek a second term at the helm.

