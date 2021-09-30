Go

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

FILE: Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
FILE: Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 are:

Lotto: 14, 15, 24, 33, 35, 51 B: 26

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 10, 33, 42, 47 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 22, 23, 28, 37 B: 39

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA