Lotto Results: Wednesday, 29 September 2021

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 are:

Lotto: 14, 15, 24, 33, 35, 51 B: 26

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 10, 33, 42, 47 B: 20

Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 22, 23, 28, 37 B: 39

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (29/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/echTNfgrHI #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 29, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (29/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/rPuEz118gD #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 29, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (29/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/kBG514M4uk #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 29, 2021

