Khayelitsha residents hope Mchunu's visit will bring end to sewer problems

Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday visited Site C and other areas after receiving a complaint from a resident about blocked drains and sewage flowing from the street into her yard.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents are hoping Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu's visit to the community will bring an end to their sewer problems.

Mchunu on Wednesday visited Site C and other areas after receiving a complaint from a resident about blocked drains and sewage flowing from the street into her yard.

The minister now wants to meet with the City of Cape Town to resolved the sanitation struggles of that community and others.

A resident in Vukani Street said she'd been struggling with sewage flowing from a drain since 2018.

"That one that's facing my side, once it's blocked it makes the blockage come to my house. The plumbers have been saying that I am at the lowest point so that is why the drain in my house becomes blocked once the main sewer is blocked."

Across the street, some residents are concerned about health hazard.

"Sometimes the people come to help us but not properly," said one resident.

The City of Cape Town said more than 4,700 sewer blockages and overflows had been cleared in the Khayelitsha area since January.

Officials said a number of upgrades to the sewage system in the community were on the cards.