Joburg councillors to elect new mayor on Friday after Matongo's passing

In one of the most tragic occurrences to hit a municipality in the country's democratic dispensation, Joburg lost two elected mayors in a short space of time.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg, the biggest metro in South Africa, finds itself back where it was just under three months ago with no permanent mayor and having to elect a new one.

Geoff Makhubo passed away aged 53 in July following COVID-19 complications.

He was buried a few days later in the midst of the chaotic riots and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Jolidee Matongo, a younger politician who'd held a position as MMC in the city, was elected to replace Makhubo in August, but he'd hardly settled into his new position when tragedy struck again and he passed away in a car accident following a day of campaigning for the upcoming local government elections in Soweto.

Now, councillors in Joburg will hold a special meeting on Friday, 1 October to elect a mayor for the second time this year.

This will be followed by the swearing-in of the newly appointed members of the mayoral committee (MMCs).

