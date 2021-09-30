Investigation launched into teen's rape at Stellenbosch Hospital The 15-year-old girl had been admitted to the hospital's psychiatric ward. That's where she was raped, allegedly by a fellow patient, earlier this month. Child abuse

Gender-based violence

Child rape

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo

Stellenbosch Hospital STELLENBOSCH - It has emerged that a teenage girl has been raped at Stellenbosch Hospital. Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the facility on Thursday, saying that an investigation had been launched. The 15-year-old girl had been admitted to the hospital's psychiatric ward. That's where she was raped, allegedly by a fellow patient, earlier this month. #StellenboschHospital Mbombo met with hospital management this morning, saying an internal as well as a criminal investigation have been launched. KB EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 30, 2021

MEC Mbombo said that an internal investigation and a criminal investigation were under way.

"What is important is that the incident did happen as per confirmation by the clinician, also it involves a minor, also it involves another patient," Mbombo explained.

She said that the victim was still at the hospital for evaluation.

"Related to the diagnosis of the illness will be patient and doctor engagement to be able to understand what needs to be done," the MEC said.

Part of the investigation is to ascertain the time lapse between when the incident took place and when the family was notified.

Like the victim, an incident report showed that the alleged perpetrator had also been treated at the hospital before.

