Investigating Directorate to monitor alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley

Moodley was granted bail on Wednesday of R150, 000 by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Investigating Directorate on Wednesday said it would be monitoring the movements of alleged Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley who has now been released on bail.

Moodley was granted bail of R150,000 by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

He is accused of improperly awarding Transnet contracts to Regiments Capital and Trillian.

Moodley was freed just less than 24 hours after he was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on his way to Dubai.

His lawyers travelled to the country ready to proceed with a bail application.

But the State challenged this, saying it needed more time to prepare, taking into consideration the applicant was only apprehended the night before.

However, the court released Moodley on the condition that he surrenders his passport to the authorities and reports to the Sandton police station twice a week.

"As the Investigative Directorate, we have done our part, if we do anticipate that he is trying to leave the country then we will take the necessary precautions," said spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Moodley has been linked to money laundering amounting to millions of rands from multimillion-rand contracts.

He is expected back in court in February next year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.