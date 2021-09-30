IFP promises to establish corruption court for public finance mismanagement

The party launched its election manifesto on Thursday ahead of the upcoming polls in Durban.

DURBAN - IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said that the party would ensure the establishment of a specialised corruption court to deal with issues linked to the mismanagement of public finances.

Delivering the manifesto, Hlabisa said that the specialised corruption court would see perpetrators account for their crimes.

He said the party would work hard to ensure the establishment of this court: “We will keep pushing for this so that in the end, South Africa will see convictions instead of endless commissions of inquiry and recommendation reports.”

