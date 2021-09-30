Health Minister Phaahla apologises to SA for Digital Vibes saga

The minister apologised for what he called a 'devastating' situation, saying that nothing would be swept under the carpet.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has issued a public apology for the Digital Vibes saga, saying that no stone would be left unturned in prosecuting those responsible.

Phaahla was briefing the media on Thursday about what course of action the department would take following the public release of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s report into the irregular contract.

He said that seven officials would be on precautionary suspension before the end of Thursday.

Minister Phaahla said that the Digital Vibes scandal had caused massive reputational damage for the department.

"I would like to unreservedly tender our public apology to all South Africans for this very unfortunate and very devasting saga in terms of confidence of our people in our institutions," Phaahla said.

Phaahla said that the controversy would also impact on the department’s capacity to deliver services because a number of officials would be suspended.

"So all those people are going to be out of circulation and I can tell you this happens at a time when already in the department we had a lot of acting senior managers," the minister explained.

He said that 18 people who had been implicated have had criminal referrals.

