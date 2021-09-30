Grassy Park CPF condemns murder of Ottery toddler (4) after gang shootout

The four-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Community Policing Forum has condemned the murder of a child in Ottery.

The four-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Wednesday night.

A man was also wounded and he's recovering in hospital.

Police believe that Scarlett Cottle was shot when rivals gangsters opened fire on each other.

The girl was inside the family's Wendy house at the time.

She was rushed to hospital but later died.

The Grassy Park community policing forum's Melvin Jonkers said that there have been shootings since the weekend.

“The shootings started over the weekend already and it is now, unfortunately, a little girl’s life that has been taken following these shootings. We as CPF cannot condone this, we condemn it.”

Police said that three suspects fled the scene on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.