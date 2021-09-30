Gauteng ANC taps Mpho Moerane as its candidate for Joburg mayoral job

The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of the newly elected Mayor Jolidee Matongo earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane has been endorsed by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng as a preferred mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

The party's provincial chairperson, David Makhura, said that they would put forward Moerane's name in Friday’s council sitting.

The party briefed the media on Thursday on the latest developments in the metro following the passing of Mayor Jolidee Matongo in a car crash earlier this month.

Matongo was elected mayor of the economic hub in August, following the passing of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications in July.

Makhura said that the party and residents of the city had gone through a difficult period of losing two mayors in the space of 40 days.

Makhura said that the leadership vacuum in the metro had heightened the challenges of providing essential services.

"There is no mayoral candidate at the moment, there is no mayoral committee and as a result of this, the city is under the leadership of the Speaker and the city manager. So, we have come to the determination that the City of Johannesburg would need executive, even if it's in the next 30 days because the people of Johannesburg want their matters attended to."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.