Eskom experiencing a lot of outages in Gauteng due to heavy rains
Technicians are on site in Edenburg and Morningside - but the utility said given the extent of the fault, it was not able to give an idea of when residents could expect their plug points to work again.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it was experiencing a lot of outages across Gauteng due to heavy storms.
The province has seen heavy rains from Wednesday night well into Thursday morning.
Eskom said: “We are attending to these and ask for patience as we work on restoring supply to our customers.”
It said it was also working to restore electricity in parts of Sandton.
Technicians are on site in Edenburg and Morningside - but the utility said given the extent of the fault, it was not able to give an idea of when residents could expect their plug points to work again.
Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.
#EskomGauteng#SandtonOutageUpdateEskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 30, 2021
We are still on-site working on restoring supply in Edenburg and Morningside. We restored some parts of the affected areas. Given the extent of the fault, the ETR is not available at this stage.
We apologise for the inconvenience this causes.