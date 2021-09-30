Eskom experiencing a lot of outages in Gauteng due to heavy rains

Technicians are on site in Edenburg and Morningside - but the utility said given the extent of the fault, it was not able to give an idea of when residents could expect their plug points to work again.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it was experiencing a lot of outages across Gauteng due to heavy storms.

The province has seen heavy rains from Wednesday night well into Thursday morning.

Eskom said: “We are attending to these and ask for patience as we work on restoring supply to our customers.”

It said it was also working to restore electricity in parts of Sandton.

Technicians are on site in Edenburg and Morningside - but the utility said given the extent of the fault, it was not able to give an idea of when residents could expect their plug points to work again.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience.