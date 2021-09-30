Digital Vibes: SIU confident it has enough evidence for successful prosecutions

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks have now started their probe into those referred by the SIU for criminal prosecution linked to charges ranging from fraud and corruption to money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that it was confident that the evidence collected against those implicated in the Digital Vibes contract was enough for successful prosecutions.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News revealed that the SIU had referred a total of 18 people, ranging from government officials to individuals, to the NPA for prosecution.

No one has been criminally charged - that decision still lies with the NPA to decide whether there is in fact enough evidence.

The country is a month away from the municipal elections and all eyes are on top government officials and how they will handle the possible prosecution of those implicated in the large-scale looting of COVID-19 funds through Digital Vibes.

The SIU's investigations usually make recommendations for civil action but when they do come across criminal and corrupt activity, they have an obligation to submit evidence and recommendations to the NPA.

In this case, the SIU's Kaizer Kganyago said that they found that 18 people could be linked to fraud, corruption and money laundering.

But will there be pressure on them to prioritise the prosecution of those implicated?

"We are comfortable that they will do what they are supposed to do - we engage with them all the time and we know they will do it. We are not going to force them to speed up and make mistakes."

The SIU said that they made these referrals for criminal prosecution in July, a month after submitting its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

More information and evidence came to light during that time after they managed to verify and confirm more proof.

