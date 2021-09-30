COVID-19 claims 108 more lives in SA

Sadly, 108 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 87,525.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 2,106 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24-hour cycle.

This brings the total number of cases identified so far to 2 900 994.

On the vaccine front, over 17 million jabs have been administered across the country.

Government wants to have at least 70% of the population inoculated by the end of the year.