COVID-19 claims 108 more lives in SA

Sadly, 108 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 87,525.

The Nasrec COVID-19 quarantine and isolation centre. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 2,106 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24-hour cycle.

This brings the total number of cases identified so far to 2 900 994.

In the same cycle, 108 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths to 87,525.

On the vaccine front, over 17 million jabs have been administered across the country.

Government wants to have at least 70% of the population inoculated by the end of the year.

