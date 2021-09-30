Commission urges consumers to check their Appletiser products amid recall

More than 37,000 cases distributed nationwide are being recalled.

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission on Wednesday urged consumers who've recently purchased Appletiser products to check their best before dates.

Coca-cola Beverages South Africa is recalling some products.

Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said according to the company, its quality control including laboratory testing has revealed some items contain toxins outside of acceptable standards.

"We understand that the recall follows Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa routine checks, including laboratory testing where the lab results reveal that some batches contain mycotoxin patulin exceeding 50 microgram."

"Consuming mycotoxin patulin exceeding 50 microgram may lead to vomiting, nausea as well as gastrointestinal symptoms. The commission urges supplies and manufacturers to prioritise the safety of consumers at all times," she added.