Child (4) passes away after being caught in suspected gang crossfire in Ottery

The four-year-old was shot and wounded while in her family's Wendy house on Wednesday evening.

CAPE TOWN - A child has died after being struck by a bullet that was fired during the latest bout of gang violence in Ottery, in the Western Cape.

She was rushed to hospital but later died from her wound.

The police's Andre Traut said: “During the same incident, a 48-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to hospital too. Three suspects fled the scene and are being sought. It is believed that rival gangs shot at each other and that the girl was caught in the crossfire.”

