Can a machine identify a COVID-19 positive cough?

Study participants are being asked to provide cough recordings via a web-based data collection platform using their smartphones.

JOHANNESBURG - Machine learning and smartphone recordings are being applied to determine whether a cough is that of a COVID-19 positive or negative person.

Researchers at Stellenbosch University have teamed up with scientists at the South African Medical Research Council, the Centre for Tuberculosis Research as well as the Department of Science and Technology and the National Research Foundation to develop the concept.

Study participants are being asked to provide cough recordings via a web-based data collection platform using their smartphones.

Professor at the university's Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Thomas Niesler, said this idea was derived from a project they were already working on, which analysed the coughs produced by TB sufferers.

"We collected data through cellphone, people could record it on a cellphone and upload it on the website. We also used recordings made by other researchers around the world then we trained machines learning algorithms using this data and asked them to distinguish between the two coughs. We found that it was possible to actually detect the symptoms on our fairly small data with very good accuracy."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.