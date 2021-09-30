Cabinet approves national policy on prevention of pupil pregnancies in schools

This comes as the Department of Basic Education revealed in Parliament earlier this month that over 130,000 babies were delivered to girls aged between 10 and 19 in public health facilities last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the national policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy in schools.

This comes as the Department of Basic Education revealed in Parliament earlier this month that over 130,000 babies were delivered to girls aged between 10 and 19 in public health facilities last year.

Cabinet on Thursday said that the policy provided for an enabling environment to support pupils and prevent discrimination against those who fell pregnant while at school.

Cabinet’s approval of the national policy on the prevention and management of pupil pregnancy comes as South Africans debate the alarming rate of teenage pregnancy, with recent reports showing that 23,000 teenage pregnancies were reported in Gauteng alone between April 2020 and March this year.

The policy responds to a 2012 court judgment that ruled against the Department of Basic Education on certain clauses, which called for pupils to take leave of absence from school for up to two years post-delivery.

Cabinet said that the policy provided for access to comprehensive pregnancy prevention information, counselling and care guidelines, adding that it underwent extensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders and was aligned with relevant laws.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.