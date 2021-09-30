ANC president Ramaphosa 'confident' ahead of local govt elections

Ramaphosa is under pressure to either reverse or halts the ANC’s continued decline when it comes to governing the country’s municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said while he had some worries, he was a lot more confident ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

He told journalists during an impromptu engagement at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters on Wednesday that everywhere he’d gone to campaign, people said they were prepared to give the ANC another chance.

Ramaphosa is under pressure to either reverse or halt the ANC’s continued decline when it comes to governing the country’s municipalities.

The ANC lost control of some major metros in 2016 and is now asking for a mandate to govern again – claiming it will do better this time around.

While the Ramaphosa acknowledges that every leader headed into an election has to have some worry, he insists the ANC is not on the back foot and can come out on top.

He admits voter apathy is an issue and that the ANC has been receiving diminishing support, but he also said the response from communities asked to participate in selecting councillors was a positive sign

"We've been pleasantly surprised to find that many of the people that participated in those community meetings come in large numbers."

Ramaphosa said people often showed the ANC that they were willing to give it another chance.

"You know when they are pressed, they then say 'if we don't have the ANC, who else is the for us?' That's the question they ask, they say we have nowhere else to go."

The ANC will have to battle it out with more than 300 others who want to control South Africa’s wards and municipalities come 1 November.



