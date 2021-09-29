Zondo commission granted fifth extension

The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.

CAPE TOWN - The Pretoria High Court has granted the state capture inquiry a three-month extension to submit its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The commission will now have until 31 December to hand over its final report.

It is the fifth extension granted to the inquiry, which started its work in 2018.

The state capture inquiry was meant to take only six months to finish its work, but due to the range and complexity of its investigations, it was granted repeated extensions of its deadline, most recently until the end of September.

Commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked the High Court for a three-month extension to the end of December, to hand over its final report to President Ramaphosa.

Zondo said the extension was needed because there had been delays in the preparation of final drafts of the analysis of evidence of more than 330 witnesses heard by the commission over the three years of its existence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.