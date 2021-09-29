Wellington train line vandalised, Metrorail warns passengers of severe delays

Metrorail on Wednesday said that there was ongoing work between Kraaifontein and Wellington.

CAPE TOWN - Severe vandalism has stripped a section of the Wellington train line of essential and critical safety equipment.

Metrorail on Wednesday said that there was ongoing work between Kraaifontein and Wellington.

Spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “We’ve now had to get service providers into that area to fix. Also TFR is experiencing the same vandalism and are running maintenance on their lines. It is affecting both passenger rails and trade operations.”

She said that only one line was being used: “We have to have one train passing in one direction at a time while the other one waits. This means that we have severe delays and we are not going to be as flexible as possible.”

