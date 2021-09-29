Go

WC Blood Service appeals for donors as O blood stock levels run low

The Western Cape Blood Service is facing a severe stock shortage and struggling to meet demand to the extent that it may not be able to help some patients in need of blood.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service is facing a severe stock shortage and is struggling to meet demand to the extent that it may not be able to help some patients in need of blood.

O blood stock levels are critically low.

It's therefore desperately appealing to people to come forward and donate blood.

The blood service's Marike Gevers: "The Western Cape Blood Service is currently not meeting the province's demand as our O blood stocks are between one and two days. To find your closest blood donation clinic, please visit WCBS.org.za."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA