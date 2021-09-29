WC Blood Service appeals for donors as O blood stock levels run low

The Western Cape Blood Service is facing a severe stock shortage and struggling to meet demand to the extent that it may not be able to help some patients in need of blood.

O blood stock levels are critically low.

It's therefore desperately appealing to people to come forward and donate blood.

The blood service's Marike Gevers: "The Western Cape Blood Service is currently not meeting the province's demand as our O blood stocks are between one and two days. To find your closest blood donation clinic, please visit WCBS.org.za."

