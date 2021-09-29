Tshepo Motaung's family wants his killers arrested

On Tuesday, ANC supporters gathered outside Motaung's home as Premier David Makhura and Police Minister Bheki Cele met with the family.

JOHANNESBURG - The brother of slain African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor Tshepo Motaung said the family wanted to know the reason behind his murder.

Motaung - who was in the running to serve a second term as ward councillor in the area - was shot execution-style by unknown gunmen in Mabopane last week.

On Tuesday, ANC supporters gathered outside Motaung's home as Premier David Makhura and Police Minister Bheki Cele met with the family.

Tebogo Motaung said they lost another brother in July and he thought he could lean on his now late brother Tshepo who was the only brother he had left.

He said they had many questions about the ward councillor's death.

“We hope the minister will close this case soon and find the perpetrators,” he said.

While at the family home, Minister Cele said the police would deal with the political killings in Tshwane, as they had in KZN.

He said they were looking for the masterminds: “The people that we want are the planners and plotters.”

Cele said the police had assured him they were hot on the heels of the perpetrators and the public could expect arrests soon.