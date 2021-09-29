Study: Pregnant women hospitalised for COVID-19 at a higher risk of dying

During the first wave, 36 health facilities submitted data on the conditions of 673 infected pregnant women; of the 39 deaths recorded, 32 of these women had been admitted to hospital.

CAPE TOWN - A recent study reveals that pregnant women hospitalised for COVID-19 face a higher fatality rate.

The study was recently published in the International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Some of the universities that took part in included the University of Cape Town, the University of Kwazulu-Natal, the University of Pretoria and Wits University.

Research kicked off last year at the beginning of the pandemic. During the first wave, 36 health facilities submitted data on the conditions of 673 infected pregnant women.

Of the 39 deaths recorded, 32 of these women had been admitted to hospital.

The study's co-principal investigator and head of the global surgery division at UCT, associate professor Salome Maswime, said: “Thirty-nine of them died, a high number of women were admitted to ICU. We also looked at other complications that are common including stillbirth.”

