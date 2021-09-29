Stand-off over planned name change of DF Malan High School in Bellville

The school was named after DF Malan who was elected to power in 1948 and under whose term the National Party's apartheid policy became entrenched. Even though community members are aware of this, they are adamant that the school governing body should not change the name.

JOHANNESBURG - Teachers' union Sadtu in the Western Cape has appealed for calm and rationality at the DF Malan High School.

This follows threats of legal action by members of the community in Bellville over plans to change the name of the high school.

A group of parents, pupils, and alumni have also started a Facebook group "Trots DF Malan" to garner support for the name of the apartheid-era leader.

The school was named after DF Malan, who was elected to power in 1948 and under whose term the National Party's apartheid policy became entrenched. Even though community members are aware of this, they are adamant that the school governing body should not change the name.

“We have a view that the name change process should build the nation, create social cohesion, reflect the sentiments of the broader society in which we live in.

"The deep question one is to ask is such a name appropriate within the new South African context and especially within an educational context such as a high school,” said Western Cape Sadtu secretary Jonovan Rustin

One of the parents in a Facebook group has warned community members to be careful that in the end, it's the children who will carry the consequences.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.