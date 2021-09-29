Solidarity Fund says money well-spent on fight against COVID-19

Since March last year, the Solidarity Fund has procured over 65 million items of personal protective equipment for health care workers and community care workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund on Tuesday said it was confident it demonstrated where over R3 billion in donations was spent after releasing its audited financial statement for its first annual reporting period.

The organisation was founded to formulate programmes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through public contributions.

It has made significant contributions to the country’s fight against the virus over the past 18 months.

Since March last year, the Solidarity Fund has procured over 65 million items of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and community care workers.

It has also enabled the procurement of 18,200 ventilators and 1.23 million COVID-19 tests.

Through its humanitarian programmes, 280,000 households were provided with food parcels while over 100,000 food vouchers were issued.

ALSO READ: Solidarity Fund says it's proud of its work; operates under strict governance

“first and foremost, the Solidarity Fund is about humanity. It is about the subsistence farmer who can continue to provide for their family. It's about the family of the patient, who can breathe a sigh of relief as they witness their loved one getting the treatment they need,” said Solidarity Fund CEO Tandi Nzimande.

The fund said the smallest donation received was R1 while the largest was R1 billion, 207 donations of over R500,000 were received from corporates, individuals, trusts and foundations.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.