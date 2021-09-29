Second chief operating officer under Public Protector Mkhwebane resigns

It's been confirmed that Charles Mohalaba left his post from the Chapter 9 institution, giving only 24-hours’ notice.

JOHANNESBURG - A second chief operating officer under Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's tenure has resigned.

In 2019, Basani Baloyi, who held the same position, also stepped down.

Spokesperson for the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe, said that a senior official would be appointed to stand in while the administrative oversight body found a suitable candidate.

“He did not provide any reasons for his resignation. The institution will soon start that process to fill that position,” Segalwe said.

