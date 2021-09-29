SAA partners up with Kenya Airways to enhance mutual growth

SAA said the pact did not preclude either firm from pursuing commercial cooperation with other carriers and said collaborating would help contain costs.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways and Kenya Airways on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement with a long-term view to create a Pan African airline group.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya Airlines said: "It’s not a merger but a partnership that seeks to re-organise its own assets along with those of SAA into an ecosystem that will make the South African and Kenyan aviation sector more competitive."

SAA said the pact did not preclude either firm from pursuing commercial cooperation with other carriers and said collaborating would help contain costs.

State-owned SAA restarted domestic flights last week and this week it will launch a scaled-down international service to five African capitals after its longstanding financial problems were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.