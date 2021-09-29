SA Weather Service warns of localised flooding in GP as thundershowers expected

The weather service has cautioned residents to take the necessary measures to ensure that they safe.

JOHANNESBURG - Localised flooding is expected in many parts of Gauteng as the province is expected to be hit by thundershowers.

The South African Weather Service has cautioned residents to take the necessary measures to ensure that they are safe.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme said: “In Gauteng, we are looking at partly cloudy conditions for now, but at about 5pm, there will be some cloudy conditions with some isolated showers and thundershowers.”

