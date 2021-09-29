Reducing sewer blockages in Khayelitsha requires a joint effort - CoCT
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape said that reducing sewer overflows and blockages in Khayelitsha required a joint effort.
This week, residents protested about the issue and on Wednesday Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu got a first-hand account.
#WaterAndSanitation Mchunu says government, together with the City of Cape Town, must make all effort to resolve all issues relating to sanitation. KBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 29, 2021
#WaterAndSanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is visiting Site C in Khayelitsha, following up on complaints from residents regarding running sewage in the communitys streets. KB pic.twitter.com/nnh5CPuQoWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 29, 2021
The City of Cape Town said that a collective effort between its Water and Sanitation Department and residents was needed to achieve a meaningful, long-term solution to sewer overflows in Site B and Site C in Khayelitsha.
While on an oversight visit, Minister Mchunu indicated that a comprehensive plan was required.
"I'm planning to sit with the mayor of the city and his team so that we talk about what to do all over the city, this province and ourselves at national."
The city said that its water and sanitation team cleared and cleaned over 300 sewer blockages and overflows a day.
Around 75% of these cases was due to the misuse of the sewer system, where objects such as rags, builders' rubble, nappies, feminine hygiene products, litter, fats and oils were dumped into manholes or entered via sinks or toilets.
