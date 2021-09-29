Go

Reducing sewer blockages in Khayelitsha requires a joint effort - CoCT

This week, residents protested about the issue and on Wednesday Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu got a first hand account.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu visited Site C in Khayelitsha on 29 September 2021, following up on complaints from residents regarding running sewage in the community’s streets. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape said that reducing sewer overflows and blockages in Khayelitsha required a joint effort.

The City of Cape Town said that a collective effort between its Water and Sanitation Department and residents was needed to achieve a meaningful, long-term solution to sewer overflows in Site B and Site C in Khayelitsha.

While on an oversight visit, Minister Mchunu indicated that a comprehensive plan was required.

"I'm planning to sit with the mayor of the city and his team so that we talk about what to do all over the city, this province and ourselves at national."

The city said that its water and sanitation team cleared and cleaned over 300 sewer blockages and overflows a day.

Around 75% of these cases was due to the misuse of the sewer system, where objects such as rags, builders' rubble, nappies, feminine hygiene products, litter, fats and oils were dumped into manholes or entered via sinks or toilets.

