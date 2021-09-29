Reducing sewer blockages in Khayelitsha requires a joint effort - CoCT

The City of Cape Town said that a collective effort between its Water and Sanitation Department and residents was needed to achieve a meaningful, long-term solution to sewer overflows in Site B and Site C in Khayelitsha.

While on an oversight visit, Minister Mchunu indicated that a comprehensive plan was required.

"I'm planning to sit with the mayor of the city and his team so that we talk about what to do all over the city, this province and ourselves at national."

The city said that its water and sanitation team cleared and cleaned over 300 sewer blockages and overflows a day.

Around 75% of these cases was due to the misuse of the sewer system, where objects such as rags, builders' rubble, nappies, feminine hygiene products, litter, fats and oils were dumped into manholes or entered via sinks or toilets.

