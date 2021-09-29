Ramaphosa urged to act after release of Digital Vibes damning report

Cope has accused the president of resisting pressure to release the report in order to 'panel beat' some of its findings.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately act on the damning findings contained in the long-awaited report into the Digital Vibes scandal.

Ramaphosa authorised the publishing of the final SIU report on Wednesday morning - two months after he received it.

It documents how millions, through irregular contracts, were awarded to a company fronting on behalf of Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates.

It details how the former minister and his family benefited from the Digital Vibes loot.

The SIU said it received a letter from Mkhize in May in which investigators were informed that the former minister questioned his son about his relationship with Tahera Mather.

But these attempts were only made after he already told the public during a briefing that neither he nor his son benefited from the digital vibes contract.

Mkhize told the SIU that his son admitted to him that he received gifts from Mather and that this had been going on for years.

The report states that it was an "abnormally close and personal relationship".

Another shocking revelation is that the report found that the health department's deputy director general at the time, Anban Pillay, was one of - if not the main actor within the department attempting to irregularly appoint Mather as a purported communication expert consultant in July 2019.

The SIU recommends criminal charges be pursued against Pillay.

Meanwhile, Congress of the People has accused the president of resisting pressure to release the report in order to "panel beat" some of its findings.

The party's Dennis Bloem said it was time law enforcement got involved.

“We demand that all those fingered in this report must be immediately criminally charged. From the former Minister of Health to the lowest official in the department. We are looking at the law enforcement agencies to act.”

