IN FULL: Ramaphosa releases SIU report into Digital Vibes

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the report in July and subsequently sent notices to all those referred to in the report, giving them an opportunity to object to its publication.

CAPE TOWN - The president on Wednesday authorised the publication of the Special Investigating Unit's report on the Digital Vibes scandal.

The Presidency explains this was done in the interests of fairness and in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

SIU report into Digital Vib... by Primedia Broadcasting

