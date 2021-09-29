Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 28 September 2021:

PowerBall: 13, 15, 20, 28, 29 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 17, 18, 28, 35, 48 PB: 10

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA