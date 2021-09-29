PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 28 September 2021:

PowerBall: 13, 15, 20, 28, 29 PB: 15

PowerBall Plus: 17, 18, 28, 35, 48 PB: 10

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 28/09/21

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/YqWZsmhCi9 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 28, 2021

