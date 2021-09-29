Parly Health committee chair welcomes release of SIU report on Digital Vibes

Dr Kenneth Jacobs said that his committee would now write to current Health Minister Joe Phaahla to hear the department’s plan of action.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Health Committee chairperson has welcomed the release of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s involvement in a dodgy tender.

Mkhize is alleged to have benefited from the awarding of a COVID-19 communications contract to Digital Vibes, a company owned by close associates.

Dr Kenneth Jacobs said that his committee would now write to current Health Minister Joe Phaahla to hear the department’s plan of action.

One of the recommendations in the SIU report is for the Health Department to eliminate the use of consultants.

READ: SIU report on Digital Vibes



The department must also refrain from involving its executive authority or the minister in any internal administration, including the appointment of consultants.

Jacobs said that the committee would hear from the department on how it would implement the report’s recommendations.

He would also write to Minister Phaahla to arrange a meeting where the committee would get a briefing on the report.

Since Parliament is on recess, Jacobs will write to the Chair of Chairs to request permission for the committee to convene the meeting.

