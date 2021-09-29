Nazareth Baptist Church Ebuhleni faction calls for govt's intervention

Thousands of the church members marched in Durban on Tuesday to show support to their current leader Mduduzi Shembe, better known as Unyazi Lwezulu.

DURBAN - Members of the Nazareth Baptist Church said they could not have a leader chosen by the courts.

In June this year, the Constitutional Court dismissed Unyazi’s application, appointing his cousin, Vela Shembe, as the rightful successor.

However, Ebuhleni members are not having it. One of the busiest streets in Durban, Dr Pixely ka Seme, was brought to a standstill as members of Ebuhleni embarked on a march.

Convener of the march Nkosinathi Makhanya has called for national government intervention.

“Our grievances, which we wanted the president to receive and ensure that they're being attended to and that our constitutional right is not being undermined,” he said.

The church battle over the leadership dates back to 2011 following the passing of then leader Vimbeni Shembe.

And although the apex court said Vela was the rightful successor, members of Ebuhleni said they would only recognise Unyazi.

