Mchunu: DWS wants answers from CoCT over blocked, overflowing Khayelitsha sewers
Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday visited Site C to follow up on complaints about blocked and overflowing sewers in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents are fed-up with blocked and overflowing sewers.
Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday visited Site C to follow up on complaints.
He’s committed national government to working with local authorities to fix the issues.
A pungent smell lingers in the air in Vukani Street where Mchunu visited a disgruntled resident.
“We can’t even eat inside the house, we can’t even cook,” the resident said.
#WaterAndSanitation Mchunu says these unhealthy living conditions need to be fixed as a matter of urgency.
#WaterAndSanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is visiting Site C in Khayelitsha, following up on complaints from residents regarding running sewage in the communitys streets.
She said that she’d been reporting the matter to the City of Cape Town: “The water runs through the yard. If you are in the bathroom, you can smell it, if you are in the kitchen, you can smell it.”
Mchunu said that national government needed answers from local authorities on how they planned to resolve residents’ grievances.
“We need a comprehensive plan for Khayelitsha and possibly surrounding areas because we can’t subject these people forever in living conditions like this,” the minister said.
The minister now wants to meet with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato to resolve the complaints.
