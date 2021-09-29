Mchunu: DWS wants answers from CoCT over blocked, overflowing Khayelitsha sewers

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday visited Site C to follow up on complaints about blocked and overflowing sewers in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents are fed-up with blocked and overflowing sewers.

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Wednesday visited Site C to follow up on complaints.

He’s committed national government to working with local authorities to fix the issues.

A pungent smell lingers in the air in Vukani Street where Mchunu visited a disgruntled resident.

“We can’t even eat inside the house, we can’t even cook,” the resident said.