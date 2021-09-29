Man accused of killing Nosicelo Mtebeni prepares to represent himself in court

Alutha Pasile confessed to killing the 23-year-old and dismembering her body in August.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of the murder of Fort Hare University student Nosicelo Mtebeni is expected back in the dock in November as he prepares to conduct his own defence.

Alutha Pasile appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Pasile confessed to killing 23-year-old Mtebeni and dismembering her body in August.

The murder accused has rejected any legal assistance and has maintained that he will be defending himself in the case.

He made his second court appearance where the matter was postponed.

ALSO READ: Man accused of murdering Nosicelo Mtebeni to conduct own defence

“The case was remanded to 9 November 2021 for further investigation,” The NPA's Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

Mtebeni - who was a final year law student - was dismembered and her body parts were found stuffed into bags in East London during women's month.

Her murder has once again highlighted the scourge of femicide in this country with renewed calls for perpetrators to receive the harshest sentences.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.